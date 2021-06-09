Land Rover Defender to become support vehicle at world's toughest adventure race

Land Rover will provide a fleet of Defender 110s to play the role of support vehicles at the world's toughest adventure race - the Red Bull X-Alps 2021. The Defender 110s will be used to transport athletes, medical crew and support staff throughout the challenge over the 1,238 km of mountainous terrain

The vehicles will also be loaded with vital supplies and equipment needed by the athletes and crew members during the 12-day event, starting from 20. Thanks to a maximum payload of up to 900 kg, dynamic roof load of 168 kg and static of 300 kg, each vehicle can be loaded to the full.