Lamborghini's collector’s digital stamp celebrates Huracan EVO RWD Spyder

Automobili Lamborghini recently launched a digital stamp in collaboration with Bitstamps and dedicated it to the recently-unveiled Huracan EVO RWD Spyder.

The stamp is part of a themed series dedicated to the history of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company and over 20 of its most iconic cars. The Huracan EVO RWD Spyder stamp is available for download on the Bitstamps App, and will be issued in a limited and numbered edition of 20,000 pieces, the company informed in a press statement.

Each stamp is a “single" digital object: its history and uniqueness are guaranteed by Blockchain technology. The stamp can be purchased, collected, or resold exactly like a paper stamp. Fans would now be able to make a collection of such stamps, would also be able to gift them by sending them on an e-card and even resell them in a marketplace that will open in the next few months.

Featuring the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder on the digital stamp may have been quite an obvious choice.

Huracan EVO RWD Spyder had a digital unveiling in May.

The supercar was unveiled online in May and mirrors the specifications of its hard-top sibling. It comes loaded with a 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine which is capable of churning out 610 PS and 560 Nm. The engine is teamed-up to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The drop-top model does 0-100 kmph run in just 3.5 seconds and has a top-speed of 323 kmph. (Click here for more details)