Lamborghini rides in the new Huracan EVO RWD Spyder

Lamborghini on Thursday revealed the new Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) Spyder online at its official website.

It's the latest member in the range of EVO Coupe, EVO Spyder and the EVO RWD Coupe cars. It comes kitted with an electric-folding fabric roof which can be lowered within 17 seconds, upto speeds of 50 kmph.

As predicted earlier, it mirrors the specifications of its hard-top sibling and comes loaded with a 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine which is capable of churning out 610 PS and 560 Nm. The engine is teamed-up to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Closely mimicking the performance figures of its hard-top models, the drop-top model does 0-100 kmph run in just 3.5 seconds. This is 0.2 seconds more in comparison to the RWD Coupé. Its top-speed has been rated at 323 kmph.

It gets the same cabin as the Huracan EVO RWD Coupe. An 8.4-inch touchscreen comes mounted on the centre console which controls the infotainment and driver assistance functions. The system comes kitted with standard Apple CarPlay connectivity but misses out on Android Auto. It also features the Amazon Alexa voice recognition function.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, comments: “The Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder doubles the driving fun, delivering raw driving pleasure with the opportunity to celebrate life outside. The driver is perfectly in touch with Lamborghini’s engineering heritage, experiencing the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel drive car where electronic intrusion is minimized, while enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that only open-top driving provides."

While the previous Huracan EVO RWD Coupe was launched in India within a month of its global debut, it remains to be seen as when the drop-top version of the Huracan EVO RWD arrives in India.

Price and market delivery of the Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder:

The company says that the first customers will take delivery of the new car in summer 2020 at suggested retail prices as follows:

Europe EUR 175,838*

UK GBP 151,100*

USA USD 229,428*

China RMB 2,794,000*

Japan YEN 26,539,635*

*(suggested retail price taxes excluded)







