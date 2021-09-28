Lamborghini developing its first all-electric model, may arrive by 2027: Report

Earlier this year, Lamborghini stated its electrification goals with plans of investing about €1.5 billion ($1.5 billion) and also informed that a fully electric model from the company can be expected later in the decade. Now, Automotive news has reported that the process of creating an EV has already begun.

The report suggests that the model will be an electric GT that will feature a 2+2 seating arrangement. Though very little is known about the vehicle, the report also mentioned that the model is being developed in cooperation with Porsche and Audi. It is also being speculated that this new model from Lamborghini will sit on the scalable systems platform (SSP) and the sportscar maker is aiming for a launch between 2025 and 2027.

Scalable systems platform is being touted as the successor of MQB, MLB, MSB, MEB and PPE architectures. Earlier, Volkswagen had mentioned that the Scalable systems platform which is slated to go into production from 2026 will be highly scalable as one can expect more than 40 million vehicles to be built on it.

Till now, Lamborghini has successfully managed to keep the details of the EV including what electric motors or batteries it intends to use, under wraps. The company last month unveiled its highly-anticipated Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 supercar in a hybrid form. This model sports an aspirated V12 engine that has been combined with Lamborghini’s hybrid supercapacitor technology. The V12 6.5 litre engine with a 48-volt e-motor has been mounted directly on the gearbox of the supercar. The combined power output of the supercar is about 803 hp. The company has developed only 112 units of the latest Countach.