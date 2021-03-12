Lamborghini delivers India's first Urus Pearl Capsule design edition

Lamborghini has delivered its first Urus Pearl Capsule design edition to a customer in India in the new Arancio Borealis (orange) exterior shade. Pearl capsule is first exclusive customization option for the 2021 Urus created by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design department in Italy.

In this new design edition, the Urus luxury SUV comes in a two-tone exterior with a bright base color complementing a black roof. The base colour can be chosen from a fresh palette of high-gloss four-layer pearl colours - Giallo Inti (yellow), Arancio Borealis (orange) or Verde Mantis (green).

The shiny black gloss theme extends to the lower bumpers, rocker covers, rear diffuser and spoiler lip and 23-inch tailgate rims. Matching body colour accents give the car an assertive look.

The interior also gets a two-tone color combination, just like the exterior. It features hexagon-shaped upholstery stitching Q-Citura with Lamborghini logo embroidery on the seats. The cabin gets carbon fiber and black anodized aluminum details.

Cabin of an Urus Pearl Capsule design edition

The Urus Pearl Capsule edition gets optional fully-electric seats that feature airy perforated Alcantara for more comfort. An optional premium Sensonum sound system, featuring a 730 W amplifier and 17 speakers, is also on offer.

The colour options on the Urus have been expanded to a new metallic grey Grigio Keres and various other matte colors in black, grey, blue and white, available through Lamborghini's Ad Personam.

The Urus Pearl Capsule sources power from a V8 twin-turbocharged engine that puts out maximum power of 650 hp. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. "The Lamborghini Super SUV Urus has been a game changer as it offers the versatility of an SUV, along with driving dynamics and emotions of a super sports car," said Sharad Agarwal, Head – Lamborghini India.

The 2021 Urus comes with standard safety features and technologies such as an updated optional Parking Assistance Package, including state-of-the-art Intelligent Park Assist. This system allows the car to park itself by managing steering, throttle and brake for automatic parallel and perpendicular parking with just the push of a button.







