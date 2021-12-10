Isuzu I-Care Winter Service Camp to be held this December on these dates

Isuzu Motors India on Friday announced that it will be organising a nationwide ‘Isuzu I-Care Winter Service Camp’ for its range of Isuzu D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs.

The company says that the new service camp has been aimed to provide its customers with exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks to keep the vehicles in the fittest state and ensure a hassle-free driving experience during this time of the year.

Isuzu's Winter service camp will be held across the company's authorised dealer service outlets starting from December 13th, until December 24th. The company further added that during this period, its customers will also be eligible to avail of special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

Isuzu's new Winter Service Camp will be organised across all the authorised service facilities of the company located throughout the Indian cities.

Moreover, customers will also be eligible to avail the services like a free 37-point comprehensive check-up, free top wash, 10% discount on labour, 7% discount on parts, lubes and fluids, along with 100% discount on fumigation.

Previously, the company has announced the launch of the BS 6 versions of its pickup truck D-Max V-Cross and MU-X SUV and a new entry-level pickup model Hi-Lander in India. (More details here)