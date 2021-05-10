Isuzu Motors has launched as many as three products in India, with at least one of them being a brand new model. The carmaker has introduced the BS 6 versions of its pickup truck D-Max V-Cross and MU-X SUV and a new entry-level pickup model Hi-Lander.

Tsuguo Fukumura, Managing Director at Isuzu Motors India, said, "India is a key market for us, and we will continue to bring in the best technology and engineering that Isuzu has to offer globally. Isuzu is globally renowned for making tough, reliable and fuel-efficient vehicles and our new BS 6 range embodies these characteristics."

The new entry level D-Max model Hi-Lander has been launched at a price of ₹16.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The Isuzu Hi-Lander is powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This engine provides 163 hp of power and 360 Nm of peak torque. The Hi-Lander pickup may not have a four-wheel drive system, but it has a better ground clearance. The entry-level pickup also gets halogen headlamps, black ORVMs and steel wheels on the outside.

"The new Isuzu passenger vehicles are developed to truly enhance the value proposition with best-in-class design, performance, comfort, safety, and driving pleasure for our valued customers," said Fukumura.

The Isuzu V-Cross 4x2 J Manual is priced at ₹19.98 lakh, the 4x4 J Manual is priced at ₹20.98 lakh and the top model 4x4 Automatic J Prestige is priced at ₹24.49 lakh, (ex-showroom, Chennai).

As far as features are concerned, the V-Cross top model has six airbags, 7.0 inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, steering mounted control, six-way adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control And electronic stability control etc. have been given.

The seven-seater SUV MU-X is priced at ₹33.37 lakh. It comes with a two-wheel drive mated with automatic transmission. The four-wheel-drive variant with automatic transmission will cost ₹35.34 lakh. The two variants are powered by same 1.9-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 163 Bhp of power and 360 Nm of peak torque. It has a 5-speed automatic gearbox, as well as it comes with a 4 wheel drive system and a low range gearbox.



