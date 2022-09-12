India-made Volkswagen Virtus sedan's exports commence

In the first phase, Volkswagen India has sent out a shipment of 3,000 Virtus cars to Mexico from the port of Mumbai.

Volkswagen India has commenced exports of the locally-built Virtus sedan, which has joined the Taigun to become a part of the MQB-A0-IN platform vehicles to be exported to other countries. In the first phase, the automaker has sent out a shipment of 3,000 Virtus cars to Mexico from the port of Mumbai. The sedan is a part of the brand's India 2.0 campaign and is manufactured at the Group’s Chakan facility in Maharashtra.

The Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) manages the India region for the five Volkswagen Group brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini. The Group exports cars to 44 countries across South America, Central America, Africa, India – Sub Continent, Southeast Asia, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Caribbean region.

SAVWIPL first launched its export programme from India in 2011 with 6,256 units of the locally-built Volkswagen Vento for the South African market. Since then, the company has expanded its export market and the models being exported as well. Currently, the Group has presence in 44 countries across South America, Central America, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the GCC countries, and the Caribbean region.

Till the end of June 2022, the Group has exported over 550,000 cars, with Mexico being the largest export market followed by South Africa and Central American countries (Columbia, Ecuador, Argentina), and ASEAN countries. “The growth in our export numbers testifies to the success of the India 2.0 programme. It also showcases India’s engineering expertise on a global stage," said Piyush Arora, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.

Recently, Volkswagen launched the Taigun Anniversary Edition to commemorate one year of the car in the country. The Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary Edition comes with a new Rising Blue colour option as an addition to the existing Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red. The automaker has claimed that this special edition Taigun will be available across 152 dealerships of the OEM across India.

