Volkswagen to help owners in Bengaluru who have their cars damaged in flood

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday announced that it would offer assistance to the customers who have been affected by the flood situation in Bengaluru. The automaker has said that it will offer 24x7 free roadside assistance to the customers at no additional charge until 30th September 2022.

In a statement, the German auto major has said that it has taken a special service support campaign aiming at helping the customers to resume their normal life soon and have a safe driving experience. “Complimentary Road Side Assistance has been put in action for the affected cars which will be transported to the nearest dealership on a priority," reads the statement.

The automaker further stated in the official statement that a detailed and comprehensive service check of the vehicle would be undertaken to ensure flood-related damages are timely repaired. It also said that necessary standardized repair guidelines had been issued across dealerships, and the company will ensure adequate manpower and availability of spare parts across dealerships to ensure a quick service experience.

With the incessant rain flooding several areas of Silicon city for the past couple of days, a wide number of vehicles have become inundated. It has become a worry for the owners of these vehicles about the costs and repair charges for flood-affected vehicles. It is a concern for the affected vehicle owners what would happen post the flood water recedes and how much cost they will have to bear for repairing.

Partial or complete flooding of a vehicle can cause a wide range of issues in a vehicle. Hydrolock is a common issue in such situations. In that, water enters the engine through the air intake and causes severe damage to the pistons and cylinders. Water and metal do not make a good combination, which results in rusting of crucial parts. Electrical wires of the dashboard, radio, infotainment system, windows, doors, seats, and lights get affected too. Moving parts like brake, clutch, and accelerator too get damaged.

