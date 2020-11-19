Hyundai sued by customer in the US for 'making false claims' regarding safety

A 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Limited customer in the US has filed a complaint in the country's District Court in California alleging that the carmaker made false claims about the safety features in the car.

The complainant bought the car in June of 2020 and claims that the Ioniq's window sticker specifically states that it offers safety features that include Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist systems, as reported by Car Complaints. However, he received a letter from Hyundai in August informing that the car only has the warning systems but not the assist features.

This implies that the warning systems of the car will only warn the driver of approaching vehicles and vehicles in the blind spots but will not automatically apply the brakes to avoid a crash.

The complainant also alleges that despite repeated attempts to contact Hyundai and its dealerships, he was not offered any satisfactory solution.

As per the class-action lawsuit against Hyundai, the carmaker deceptively marketed, advertised and sold the 2020 Ioniqs to customers in the US while those who bought the car have no practical method of confirming if the car is actually equipped with the safety assist features.

As per Hyundai US website, the Ioniq Limited models come with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist but only warning for Blind-Spot Collision.