Hyundai sells 55,128 units in India market in October, exports increase as well

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2023, 12:48 PM
Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday informed it had sold 55,128 units in the domestic market in the month of October, an uptick of 14.84 per cent over figures from the same month of 2022. The company also reported higher exports in the previous month than a year ago.

Hyundai currently offers as many as 13 car models in the country, starting from the Grand i10 NIOS, Exter and i20 on the one end of the spectrum to the likes of the enormously popular Creta, Alcazar and Tucson. There are also two electric vehicles (EVs) in the portfolio - Kona and Ioniq 5.

In the month of October, Hyundai sold 55,128 units in the Indian car market, up from 48,001 units in the same month in 2022. Exports rose from 10,005 to 13,600. The overall rise was at around 18 per cent - domestic plus exports combined.

Some of the thrust has come from the Exter which was launched in July as a sub-compact SUV rival to the likes of Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite. The Exter is targeted at the younger car-buying audience and is priced from 6 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Also watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

A major shot in the arm came last month when Hyundai announced its Verna sedan scored five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. At the time, the Korean brand also announced that six airbags would now offered across all models in its portfolio. While six airbags were already available on models starting with Creta and up from February, it will now also come on smaller car models from the company.

Hyundai is banking on its focus on safety to draw in more potential customers even as it looks at refreshing its lineup further in the coming year. While there is no official word on what to expect from Hyundai in India in 2024, it is almost certain that the Creta will receive a major facelift to fend off against rivals. That Kia Seltos was updated earlier this year and is faring strong is another solid sign that Creta will be updated exhaustively next year.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2023, 12:39 PM IST
