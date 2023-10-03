HT Auto
All Hyundai India models now available with six airbags as standard

In a bid to make its mobility solutions safer, Hyundai India has announced that all its models will now be available with six airbags as standard, across all variants. Other safety features such as three-point seatbelt and seat belt reminders for all seats will also become standard across all 13 models and variants offered by the South Korean carmaker in India.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2023, 17:05 PM
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai India will voluntarily participate in the Bharat NCAP crash test program with three models to begin with.
Ten out of its 13 models will also come with Electronic stability control (ESC) and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) as standard across all models and variants. Further, the company offers Advanced Driver Aids System (ADAS) in five of its models.

The company's safety journey in 2023 includes various milestones with the latest being five-star safety rating for the latest Verna model in the Global NCAP crash test. The sedan achieved this feat thanks to a suite of active and passive safety features, combined with a strong body-structure.

The body shell features structural reinforcements with increased thickness of the side reinforcement and material addition in center and front floor application. Apart from six airbags, the model comes with over 30 standard safety features.

Over, the sedan comes with 65 safety features, including Level 2 ADAS. The addition of the GNCAP 5-star safety rating makes the Verna stands out as the safest sedan in the segment. “HMIL will continue to spearhead efforts in raising vehicular safety standards in India, thus making Indian roads safer for all," said the company's MD & CEO, Unsoo Kim.

The company also welcomed the Bharat NCAP crash tests that were recently implemented by the Indian government. It announced its voluntary participation in the crash test program with three models to begin with, and more models to follow. The country's indigenous car crash test program is set to be enforced from this month with an aim to improve road safety and car standards in the country.

TAGS: Verna Hyundai India Hyundai Verna Exter Aura Creta Hyundai

