How 50-year-old Countach's iconic design DNA lives on in all Lamborghini models

The legendary Countach, that is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has shaped the design DNA of all the subsequent Lamborghinis even up to the new-age models, including the Aventador, Huracán, Sián, as well as the Urus SUV. The iconic vehicle's futuristic design from 1970s was way ahead of its time even when first launched. And still is.

The Head of Design at Lamborghini, Mitja Borkert, describes the Countach as a "perfect" inspiration as its design is comprised of "perfect" proportions, characterized by "a very pure and essential approach". The single longitudinal line on the Countach that visually connects its front and rear parts, is its distinctive feature. "Even when the rest is modified, the line is an element of visual continuity between past and present," Borkert adds.

Low and wide front view of the Lamborghini Countach

The front view of the Countach - low and wide - is made of diagonal lines on the hood, which are also carried on to the engine compartment. These distinctive lines make the vehicle recognizable even from a distance, says Lamborghini. The classic car's low and squared passenger compartment, combined with the typical slope of the windscreen, has inspired the design of the various subsequent Lamborghini models. It is this particular shape along with the characteristic cut of the side windows that have remained unchanged over the years, making a Lamborghini easily recognizable at first glance.

(Also read | Audi has no intentions of selling Lamborghini)

The Countach reflects various social and technological changes of its era - a time which saw immense creativity, innovation and was one of the most significant moments for design. The era saw the advent of high technology with modern computers, geometric patterns in fashion trends and explosion of bright colors. The Countach designer Marcello Gandini embraced these ideas of the individualism era and the Jet Age into the classic car's style. The vehicle also reflects the vision of the founder - Ferruccio Lamborghini.