Honda's electric ride-on vehicle Shogo comforts young, hospitalized patients

To make the hallway journey of patients fun-filled, Shogo comes with a toy bucket in the front of the vehicle for items that the child would want to bring along. There are cup holders, a center horn with different sound options, and a customizable license plate slot so that the name of each rider can be displayed.

Before introducing Shogo in the hospital, Honda tested the vehicle through a dedicated course inside the company's research & development facility by replicating a hospital hallway route with actual children and parents. “To see the joy on the faces of these young patients when they get behind the wheel of Shogo is truly rewarding," said Hundy Liu, manager of national automobile advertising, American Honda Motor Co.

Hyundai too has a mini EV, its smallest, which was developed to support young patients at the SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital in Spain. The EV comes equipped with Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control (EAVC) technology that acts as the on-board AI to provide the best possible vehicle environment to young patients based on information it receives. (Details here)