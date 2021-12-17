Second generation Honda Amaze hits two lakh delivery mark

The second-generation Honda Amaze has hit a special milestone of two lakh deliveries since it was launched in India back in May of 2018. The Amaze was first launched in the country in 2013 and since then, the car has found around 4.6 lakh customers cumulatively.

The Honda Amaze made its India debut in April of 2013 and received a positive response in the initial years.

The introduction of the second-generation Amaze further galvanized sales for the company with the much bolder exterior profile and an updated cabin connecting with buyers.

Honda Cars India says the focus was having a product that is exclusively made in India and around 95% localization has been another factor helping Amaze. In fact, the company further informs that a major part of the sales thrust for the sedan comes from Tier 2 and 3 markets with around 68% sales coming from these cities.

Honda updated Amaze with minor additions in 2021.

What helps Amaze's cause further is the option of CVT and variants having this transmission option accounts for 20% of overall sales for the model. Another important statistic with the Amaze is that 40% of customers of the model are first-time car buyers and the promise of large cabin space, along with the option to choose between a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC engine make for a compelling buy.