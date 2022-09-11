HT Auto
Home Auto News Honda To Invest 260 Crore To Upgrade Sales Network Across India

Honda to invest 260 crore to upgrade sales network across India

By making the outlets more premium, Honda is aiming to cater to the changing needs and expectations of customers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2022, 17:05 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Honda with its dealer partners has planned to invest around 260 crore to upgrade the brand's dealerships across India to take them to a premium level as the Japanese automaker gears up to bring SUVs into the market starting next year. A senior official from Honda informed that the company initiated this project in 2019, however, it was forced to scale down following the pandemic.

By making the outlets more premium, Honda is aiming to cater to the changing customers' needs and expectations. Honda Cars India Vice-President (Marketing and Sales) Kunal Behl said that as the situation related to the pandemic is getting better, Honda is reviving its focus on revamping the entire sales network and putting it on a fast track. “There are still some challenges about capacity and time, but our effort is to maximise the number of revamped outlets in this year and next year," added Bahl. He added that the investment in collaboration with our dealer partners amounts to 260 crore of which 100 crore has already been invested to revamp over 100 outlets highlighting its new corporate identity.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Nrg
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.09 kmpl
₹6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | City to Amaze: Honda Cars offer discount ahead of festive season )

The upgraded dealerships will change the look and feel of the space which will provide a luxurious retail experience to the customers, Behl informed. “The customer behaviour is fast evolving and it is our continuous endeavour to provide them the right buying environment and ambience at the dealership," he added further. A fully integrated digital workshop management system will also be an integral part of the renovated dealerships.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Honda partners LG Energy to build EV battery plants in this country)

Honda which is getting ready to bring in SUVs next year currently sells sedans like City, City eHEV and Amaze in the Indian market. In a recent report, the Japanese automaker stated that the Honda Amaze compact sedan found five lakh homes in the domestic market. The Honda Amaze sedan was first launched in 2013 and it rivals Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2022, 17:05 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda City Honda Amaze Honda City eHEV Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hyundai Aura
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Donald Trump rants about EVs, sprouts misinformation
Donald Trump rants about EVs, sprouts misinformation
Honda to invest ₹260 crore to upgrade sales network across India
Honda to invest 260 crore to upgrade sales network across India
Tata Motors expects CV industry growth to be in double digits this fiscal
Tata Motors expects CV industry growth to be in double digits this fiscal
Mahindra XUV400 track review, first impressions: Good? Yes. Great? ‘Please wait’
Mahindra XUV400 track review, first impressions: Good? Yes. Great? ‘Please wait’
In pics: Mahindra XUV400 EV in the fast lane
In pics: Mahindra XUV400 EV in the fast lane

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city