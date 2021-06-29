Honda Prologue announced, will be company's 1st mass-market electric SUV

Honda may still have an uphill task, one that could see it play catch-up to rivals like Tesla, Volkswagen, Ford and even Toyota. The EV market in the US is bustling and demand and sales have been rising. The subsidies offered has also helped electric vehicles become more popular than ever before. Little wonder then that even Chinese automakers want to enter the space and reap rewards. As such, many felt Honda was lagging behind although it did launch Honda e in select Europen markets. (Read full report)

Better late than never is perhaps one show of intent as Honda has a stated vision of 100% zero emission vehicle sales in North America by 2040. In April of this year, Honda global CEO, Toshihiro Mibe had announced a vision to achieve carbon-neutrality for its products and corporate activities by 2050, including key targets for sales of electrified vehicles. The road ahead may not be easy but it sure does promise to be charged up.