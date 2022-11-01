HT Auto
Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India reports 3.9% rise in total sales in October

The festive season has helped Honda to increase its sales figures. The domestic sales, as well as export numbers, have increased.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2022, 18:48 PM
Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India has reported an increase in sales figure of 3.9 per cent. In October their dispatches were at 449,391 units as compared to 432,229 units in October of 2021. The 2022 figure comprises 425,969 units in domestic and 23,422 exports. When compared, in 2021, these figures were 394,645 domestic sales & 37,584 exports. So, the domestic, as well as export figures, have increased.

One reason behind the increase in the sales figures is the festive season. Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “This year’s festival season has ushered in a period of real growth & positive sentiment after a challenging period of two-years. With celebrations in full swing and a strong growth prospect for the coming times, we are truly elated to witness such strong demand pouring in from the market."

(Also read: Honda Activa owner pays 55,000 for petrol. Know why)

Honda introduced a first-of-its-kind outdoor campaign ‘Floating Showroom in the backwaters of Kerala’ to increase ease of accessibility for its customers. The floating showroom is essentially a showroom set up inside a boat, which made a seven-day voyage ahead of Onam, starting from Arookutty and covering over 15 locations before anchoring at the shores of Alleppey. The outdoor campaign, conceptualized by Tribes communication, also paid an homage to Kerala's flowing transportation channels via the backwaters.

HMSI also announced that they have opened new Red Wing dealerships in several states such as Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Kamareddy (Telangana), Katihar & Supaul (Bihar) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). On the other hand, BigWing dealerships were opened in Rajkot (Gujarat), New Delhi and two outlets in Hyderabad (Telangana).

The latest models from HMSI are CB300F, a naked streetfighter motorcycle that will be sold from BigWing dealerships. The Activa got a Premium Edition, Dio's Sport Edition was also launched and Shine's Celebration Edition was also introduced.

 

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2022, 18:48 PM IST
First Published Date: 01 Nov 2022, 18:48 PM IST
