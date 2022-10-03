Honda City, Amaze customers can drive car now, pay in 2023. Check details

The festive offer will come into effect immediately and be valid till October 31, 2022 for all variants of Honda City and Amaze.

Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Monday announced that it has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited (KMPL) to introduce a car finance scheme for customers across variants of Amaze and City. Through this option called ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023’, customers will have the option to buy the vehicle in 2022 and start paying regular EMIs from 2023. The scheme will be available across all authorized Honda dealerships and branches of KMPL.

The festive offer will come into effect immediately and be valid till October 31, 2022 for all variants of Honda City and Amaze. The finance will be available upto 85% of on-road cost of car with negligible cost EMI for the first three months and regular EMIs from fourth month onwards till the end of the tenure.

Honda Cars India hopes that this scheme will add more customers to the Honda family. “Honda Cars India is always committed to offer its customers, the best of buying convenience & ownership experience," said Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India. Adding to this, Shahrukh Todiwala, President & Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, said, “We hope that our tailor-made car loan scheme for Honda customers will add to their joy this festive season."

Last month, Honda Cars reaffirmed its commitment to India amid rumours that the Japanese auto giant may soon shut shop or discontinue a number of its existing models from the lineup by next year. The carmaker has said it has no plans to shut India business, and in fact plans to scale it up in coming days. Speaking to news agency PTI, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO at Honda Cars India, said, "We are staying. Why do we leave a market which is now the fourth largest market globally? We have been here for more than 20 years, so there is no reason to leave."

