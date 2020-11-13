Hero Splendor has gained a cult status over the years for being one of the most reliable and cost-effective motorcycles which fits the needs of Indian buyers. This has helped Splendor top sales charts time and again, beating its closest competitor in sales charts - Honda Activa, on several occasions times. There is a constant tug of war between both the two-wheelers from the erstwhile partners for the top spot. And for the first half of the current fiscal, Hero Splendor has beaten the Honda Activa by quite a margin to become the most-selling two-wheeler in India.

(Also Read: Hero Xtreme 200S BS 6 vs rivals: Price comparison)

Hero sold a total of 2,378,109 two-wheelers in April-September'20 out of which Splendor commuter motorcycle accounted for a total of 9,48,228 sales. This is the best performance for a two-wheeler within the time-frame of April-September'20. Runner up is the Honda's iconic Activa scooter at 7,19,914 units.

Hero MotoCorp's sales figures:





April'20 Nil May'20 112,682 June'20 450,744 July'20 514,509 Aug'20 584,456 Sep'20 715,718 Oct'20 806,848

While the Activa might not have bagged the winning spot in the overall two-wheeler category, but even after decades of its launch, it still remains the undisputed king in the scooter segment in India. It is still miles ahead of the second most-selling scooter in the country which is TVS Jupiter. Jupiter garnered just 2,03,899 sales from April-September'20. This is hardly a weak performance - far from it, but falls significantly behind Activa's sales performance.

Hero Splendor is popular among buyers for its reliability and for being affordable - factors which have fueled its sales over the years. Now, India's largest two-wheeler maker has also introduced special Black and Accent edition of the Splendor Plus commuter bike in order to gain customer sentiments this festive season. The special edition model has been made available in four different paint liveries.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp delivers 751 units of Glamour BS 6 motorcycle to Karnataka police)

Apart from the Splendor, even HF Deluxe commuter bike has been a strong performer by Hero MotoCorp.