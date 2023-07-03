Hero MotoCorp reports sales of 4.36 lakh units in June

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has reported sales of 436,993 units in June, witnessing slight decline from 484,867 units sold in the year-ago period. However, the company expects the industry volumes to pick up with the upcoming festive season while the onset of monsoon in most parts of the country and overall economic indicators have also been indicating a growth in demand.

The company's motorcycle sales were slightly down at 404,474 units when compared to 461,421 sold in the year-ago period whereas its scooter sales saw a slight jump at 32,519 as against 23,446 scooters sold in June of 2022. Overall domestic sales of Hero MotoCorp dipped to 422,757 units from 463,210 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. Exports also saw a decline at 14,236 units from 21,657 units sold in the year-ago period.

Hero MotoCorp has a slew of new launches lined up for the rest of the year with one of them being its first co-developed premium motorcycle with Harley-Davidson, the X440. The launch will take place today at the Hero Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur.

Expanding its presence in the premium space, the OEM recently unveiled the Xtreme 160R 4V last month which comes with smart and connected features and sharper control. It is available in three variants - Standard, Connected 2.0, and Pro variant with Upside Down forks.

Last month, the company also launched a new range of its popular 100cc motorcycles – the HF Deluxe and Passion+. Four new stripes on the HF Deluxe enhances its overall dynamic appearance while the Canvas Black Edition is backed by enhanced safety and convenience. New Passion+ has been enhanced with a youthful design and more comfort for the riders.

