Lamborghini recently revealed one of its most powerful offerings ever - the Huracan STO RWD. And now, Roger Dubuis, the Swiss watchmaker has launched a limited-edition Huracan STO inspired super exclusive watch which is limited to just 88 units worldwide. The watch has been christened the 'Excalibur Spider Huracan STO' and attracts a sticker price of whopping $56,500 in the US (converts to nearly ₹42 lakh).

(Also Read: Iconic Lamborghini Diablo is 30 years young and still looks radical as ever)

The Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Huracan STO has been made available in a combination of Blue Laufey and California Orange colours which is also the official paint scheme on the new Huracan STO. The watch's strap, bezel and dial, all include traces of Blue Laufey and California Orange as found on the STO’s racing-inspired livery.

The similarities are more than just in the colour code. Highlighting the grille of the car, the Excalibur timepiece features an automatic RD630 calibre with a honeycomb motif. It features a 12-degree angled balance wheel with a 360-degree oscillating weight that reproduces the same speed effect as the STO’s wheel. The watchmaker describes it as the 'mean machine'.

(Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan cop car puts speed to use to transport vital organ)

If all this look a little over the top, not to forget the car it is based on. The new Lamborghini Huracan STO/Super Trofeo Omologata is basically a race car in its road-legal avatar. It runs on a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine which delivers a blistering 630 bhp of power, and 565 Nm of peak torque. It is capable of doing 0 to 100 kmph in 3 seconds, and 0 to 200 kmph in just 9 seconds, before hitting the top speed of 310 kmph. It comes at a price tag of $328,000 in the US (approximately ₹2.43 crore).