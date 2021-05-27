GM to design next-gen rovers for moon: Five key highlights

Likely to fuel a giant leap in mobility technology
The Lunar rover kind of exploration vehicles have always inspired the auto industry to invest some new technologies. Not only that, in the past, these have also inspired the defence, telecommunication technologies as well. The current electric powertrain technology, radar, sensors etc. can be traced back to such kind of explorations conducted by the NASA or any other space agencies.
In future as well, the next generation Lunar Rover can be a pathfinder in terms of fueling new developments, new innovations in the automotive technology world. As the global automobile industry is thriving towards the electric powertrain technology, self-driving systems etc., the new Lunar Rover could be a gamechanger in that segment.