Germany, EU strike deal for e-fuel cars, to help luxury carmakers like Porsche

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 27 Mar 2023, 17:01 PM
The European Commission has agreed to propose a legal route to exempt cars than run on e-fuels from the EU's 2035 phaseout of new combustion engine cars to resolve a row with Germany over Europe's main car climate policy. Germany's transport ministry has for weeks blocked the European Union's plans to ban sales of new CO2-emitting cars in 2035, demanding an exemption for combustion engine cars that run on e-fuels.

Luxury carmakers in Europe sought a carveout for synthetic electrofuels, or e-fuels, from the EU’s planned 2035 ban on new internal combustion engine vehicles. (AFP)
Luxury carmakers in Europe sought a carveout for synthetic electrofuels, or e-fuels, from the EU’s planned 2035 ban on new internal combustion engine vehicles.

A Commission document seen by Reuters on Monday showed how the EU plans to grant that exemption, under a deal struck by Berlin and Brussels late on Friday.

When EU countries approve the 2035 phaseout law, the Commission will create a new EU vehicle category for cars that can only run on carbon-neutral fuels.

The Commission will then present another regulation specifying how these cars can contribute to the 2035 target, the document said.

This will take the form of a delegated act - a type of law that is difficult for EU countries and lawmakers to reject. As an extra reassurance to Germany, the Commission said if this law were to be rejected, it would "follow another legislative path" to allow e-fuel car sales.

The deal paves the way for EU countries' ministers to finally approve the 2035 phaseout law for new combustion engine cars on Tuesday.

Italy on Monday asked to delay that vote, arguing that countries are entitled to more time to consider the deal, EU officials told Reuters. EU countries' ambassadors will decide on Monday if the final vote should go ahead.

Italy wants cars that run on biofuels to also be exempted from the 2035 combustion engine phaseout.

E-fuels are made using captured CO2 emissions and low-carbon hydrogen. Such fuels are not yet produced at scale, but are seen by some carmakers as a route to prolonging the use of combustion engines.

Germany's demand was supported by parts of the country's car industry.

The exemption was criticised by climate campaigners.

"E-fuels are an expensive and massively inefficient diversion from the transformation to electric facing Europe's carmakers," said Julia Poliscanova, a senior director at campaign group Transport & Environment.

Berlin's last minute opposition came even though EU countries and the European Parliament had agreed a deal on the combustion engine phaseout law last year. That upset some EU diplomats who say it could embolden governments to block other carefully negotiated deals on climate policies.

