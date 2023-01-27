Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash

Former England cricketer Andrew Freddie Flintoff, who exchanged his all-rounder skills on the field for driving cars in UK TV show Top Gear, has reportedly put his television career on hold after a horror crash that could well have turned tragic. Flintoff is taking time off to recover from his injuries, some of which are believed to be quite significant.

Flintoff, 45, suffered serious facial injuries in a crash last month that people close to him say could have been even more serious that what it was. The Sun recently reported that the accident led his family to urge him to reconsider resuming his stint behind the wheel for Top Gear any time soon. The father of four has reportedly been asked by his family to even consider leaving the show for good.

Flintoff met with a serious accident when he was reviewing a car in sub-zero temperatures on December 13. He was driving the car at Surrey’s Dunsfold Aerodrome at the time. Such was the intensity of the accident that the former England star had to be airlifted to a medical facility where it was eventually reported that he had sustained facial injuries and had broken ribs.

While filming for the episode was, obviously, suspended, Flintoff is now continuing to get medical attention as he makes his way back on the path of recovery. And because this is not the first time he has met with an accident - he was also involved in a 200 kmph crash in 2019, Flintoff is believed to be seriously reconsidering his role in the TV show.

