Royal Enfield Reports 8% drop in May domestic sales, international sales go up

Royal Enfield witnessed an 8 percent decline in its total sales volume for May on a year-on-year basis, primarily due to weak domestic market sales. In April, the iconic motorcycle manufacturer sold 81,870 motorcycles, but this figure dropped to 71,010 in May, compared to 77,461 units sold in the same month last year.

The decline is primarily due to a 13 percent drop in sales of models with engine capacities up to 350cc, which fell to 59,852 units. Conversely, models with engine capacities exceeding 350cc experienced a significant 32 per cent increase in sales, totaling 11,158 units. International business volumes also saw a positive growth of 12 percent, with 7,479 units sold.

Royal Enfield’s portfolio currently includes ten models including Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Meteor 350, the 411cc-powered Scram 411 and Himalayan adventure bikes, the 650cc twins - Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, the Super Meteor 650, and Shotgun 650. Going forward, the company is preparing to introduce its latest model, the Guerrilla 450, into the competitive 400cc two-wheeler market.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 throws down the gauntlet to rivals like the Hero Mavrick 440, KTM 390 Duke, and Triumph Speed 400. This new roadster keeps costs in check with a unique instrument cluster (compared to the Himalayan 450) while sharing its tail design.

The Guerrilla 450 breaks away from the Himalayan's central fuel filler with an offset design. Its fuel tank is also expected to be smaller, better matching its city-oriented character. The bike will also expected to get a significant hardware overhaul compared to the Himalayan. Instead of the upside-down forks the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is expected to get telescopic forks with gaiters. Alloy wheels with tubeless tires complete the transformation, along with a lower stance for easier maneuvering in traffic.

Powering the Guerrilla 450 is the familiar 452cc Sherpa engine, a liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit producing 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of torque. A 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch round out the drivetrain.

Tech features on the Guerrilla 450 are likely to include a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, navigation, full LED lighting, and modern switchgear. Spy shots reveal road-biased Ceat tires. With the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 priced at ₹2.85 lakh, expect the Guerrilla 450 to undercut it at around ₹2.40 lakh.

