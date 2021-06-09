Solid Power, a maker of solid-state batteries that counts Ford Motor Co. and BMW AG among its investors, is in talks to go public through a merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. III, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The blank-check firm is seeking to raise more than $100 million in new equity to support a transaction that’s set to value the combined entity at about $1.2 billion, including debt, one of the people said. Terms could change and as with all deals that aren’t finalized, it’s possible talks could collapse.