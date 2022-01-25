HT Auto
Home Auto News Ford to stop taking orders for Maverick pickup truck amid supply chain woes

Ford to stop taking orders for Maverick pickup truck amid supply chain woes

Ford Motor Company will resume taking orders for the 2023 Maverick pickup in the summer. The compact pickup truck was launched by the company last June with a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain as standard.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 02:10 PM
The 2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck
The 2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck

Ford Motor Company on Monday said that it is planning to stop taking retail orders for the Maverick pickup truck from January 27 as it does not have the capacity to meet overwhelming demand. The company will first focus on completing the existing bookings. However, customers may still be able to purchase a Maverick pickup from their local Ford dealer.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips has left car manufacturers without any choice but to limit production as they are unable to complete the assembly of some new vehicles, causing several companies worldwide to idle production.

The automaker will resume taking orders for the 2023 Maverick pickup in the summer, it said in an emailed statement. The Maverick compact pickup truck was launched by the company last June with a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain as standard. Thanks to this technology choice, the vehicle's starting price has been kept below $20,000, in order to make it an affordable product.

(Also read | Hit in India, flop in US: Why Ford EcoSport may have failed to excite Americans)

The 2022 Ford Maverick is available in four different trim options, XL, XLT, Lariat and Lariat First Edition. Demand for the model is particularly high in the market of California that favours imports, a Bloomberg report said.

Ford Maverick has become a popular choice for customers and the model recently won the North American Truck of the Year award. It won the title out of a dozen of candidates given that they must be new or substantially changed for the current model year. Maverick pickup competed with models such as Hyundai Santa Cruz and the Rivian R1T pickup in the final round.

The vehicles were judged by fifty automotive journalists from the US and Canada who evaluated the finalists on value, innovation, design, performance, safety, technology and driver satisfaction.

(with inputs from Reuters)

 

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 02:09 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Company Ford Maverick Ford Maverick pickup truck
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki reports 48% drop in Q3 profit amid chip crisis, high input cost
Maruti Suzuki reports 48% drop in Q3 profit amid chip crisis, high input cost
Yamaha Fazzio 125cc Hybrid scooter launched
Yamaha Fazzio 125cc Hybrid scooter launched
Ola electric car design concept looks inspired by Nissan Leaf: Key facts to know
Ola electric car design concept looks inspired by Nissan Leaf: Key facts to know
Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers
Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers
Ford to stop taking orders for Maverick pickup truck amid supply chain woes
Ford to stop taking orders for Maverick pickup truck amid supply chain woes

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city