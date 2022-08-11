Ford secures 650 megawatts of solar energy for carbon-free vehicle production

With this purchase, Ford will be able to manufacture every vehicle in Michigan with renewable energy by 2025.

In its endeavor to reach carbon neutrality, Ford has secured 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity in Michigan factory by 2025. This purchase is a strategic investment in Michigan and the largest renewable energy purchase ever made in the US from a utility. With this installment, the arrays will increase the total amount of installed solar energy in Michigan by nearly 70%.

Ford's purchase of carbon-free electricity through DTE's MIGreenPower program is among the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the US. Through this purchase, Ford will be able to manufacture every vehicle in the state with renewable energy by 2025 and the company aims to power all its operations around the world with renewables by 2035.

In fact, Ford was DTE's first large industrial customer, having enrolled with the program in 2019. At present, DTE has more than 600 businesses, and 62,000 residential customers enrolled in the program. “This unprecedented agreement is all about a greener and brighter future for Ford and for Michigan. Today is an example of what it looks like to lead… to turn talk into action," said Jim Farley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company.

Earlier this year, Ford split the company into two distinct divisions – Blue and Model E with clear focus on electrifying its future vehicles. The company plans to produce 600,000 EVs by the end of 2023, with the hope of increasing that number to two million EVs by the end of 2026.

Further investing in the electric future, earlier this year, Ford began securing the battery capacity required to reach its production goals. Ford is also building manufacturing campuses in Tennessee and Kentucky, apart from Michigan. Since 2016, Ford has invested nearly $10 billion in Michigan and created or retained more than 10,000 jobs.

