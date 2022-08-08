HT Auto
Home Auto News Ford F 150 Lightning Pick Ups Act As Mobile Power Sources During Kentucky Floods

Ford F-150 Lightning pick-ups act as mobile power sources during Kentucky floods

The electric Ford F-150 Lightning trucks comes equipped with ‘Intelligent Backup Power’, which allows the truck to be used as a power source for a home.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2022, 15:35 PM
Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up trucks being sent to help in Kentucky floods
Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up trucks being sent to help in Kentucky floods
Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up trucks being sent to help in Kentucky floods
Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up trucks being sent to help in Kentucky floods

Two Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up trucks were sent by the company as relief vehicles during the Kentucky flood response, providing mobile power for crews to help get 10-15 families back in their homes per day. The pick-ups are also acting as mobile power sources in the region where power outages have become common with recovery efforts taking up shape.

US state Kentucky has been witnessing heavy flooding since the end of July, with 37 deaths so far and tens of thousands of homes having lost electricity. Water levels are so high that they have set all-time records in the region, and the flood is being described as a “thousand-year flood," with the National Weather Service stating that a weather event like this only has a 0.1% chance of happening in any given year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Ford Explorer facelift debuts in China with huge 4K 27-inch infotainment screen)

In such situation, the F-150 Lightning pick-up trucks have provided such support for some crews involved in relief activities. The electric F-150 Lightning comes equipped with ‘Intelligent Backup Power’, which allows the truck to be used as a power source for a home. There are multiple outlets in the truck bed to help plug power tools into the Pro-Power Onboard. These technologies are commonly referred to as ‘vehicle-to-home’ or ‘vehicle-to-load’.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Optionally, these trucks can provide up to 9.6kW worth of power through ten 120v outlets and one 240v outlet while the base model has eight 120v outlets capable of 2.4kW power. The power can last 10 hours at full draw. Thanks to this technology, the relief work crews can run power tools, lights, and fans to help clear debris from roads and conduct ‘muck outs’ of flooded homes.

It is easier to set up the truck platform than to set up than a generator, which reduces downtime for the crew. It also eliminates additional noise, smell, and emissions of portable gasoline generators.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2022, 15:33 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford F-150 Lightning F-150 Lightning electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Land Rover to reinvent Discovery, may discontinue Discovery Sport: Report
Land Rover to reinvent Discovery, may discontinue Discovery Sport: Report
Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion
Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion
Volkswagen to buy autonomous driving tech worth $4 billion from Israel company
Volkswagen to buy autonomous driving tech worth $4 billion from Israel company
Chinese EV maker Nio to make a smartphone
Chinese EV maker Nio to make a smartphone
In pics: 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched
In pics: 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city