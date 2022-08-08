Ford F-150 Lightning pick-ups act as mobile power sources during Kentucky floods

The electric Ford F-150 Lightning trucks comes equipped with ‘Intelligent Backup Power’, which allows the truck to be used as a power source for a home.

Two Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up trucks were sent by the company as relief vehicles during the Kentucky flood response, providing mobile power for crews to help get 10-15 families back in their homes per day. The pick-ups are also acting as mobile power sources in the region where power outages have become common with recovery efforts taking up shape.

US state Kentucky has been witnessing heavy flooding since the end of July, with 37 deaths so far and tens of thousands of homes having lost electricity. Water levels are so high that they have set all-time records in the region, and the flood is being described as a “thousand-year flood," with the National Weather Service stating that a weather event like this only has a 0.1% chance of happening in any given year.

(Also read | Ford Explorer facelift debuts in China with huge 4K 27-inch infotainment screen)

In such situation, the F-150 Lightning pick-up trucks have provided such support for some crews involved in relief activities. The electric F-150 Lightning comes equipped with ‘Intelligent Backup Power’, which allows the truck to be used as a power source for a home. There are multiple outlets in the truck bed to help plug power tools into the Pro-Power Onboard. These technologies are commonly referred to as ‘vehicle-to-home’ or ‘vehicle-to-load’.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Optionally, these trucks can provide up to 9.6kW worth of power through ten 120v outlets and one 240v outlet while the base model has eight 120v outlets capable of 2.4kW power. The power can last 10 hours at full draw. Thanks to this technology, the relief work crews can run power tools, lights, and fans to help clear debris from roads and conduct ‘muck outs’ of flooded homes.

It is easier to set up the truck platform than to set up than a generator, which reduces downtime for the crew. It also eliminates additional noise, smell, and emissions of portable gasoline generators.

First Published Date: