Ford F-150, Mustang Mach-E models get hands-free driving with BlueCruise update

Another 35,000 units of Ford vehicles are in the process of getting the BlueCruise technology.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2022, 17:27 PM
Ford customers are accumulating 10.6 million miles of hands-free highway driving since the automaker launched the BlueCruise technology in July 2021 for its models such as F-150, Mustang Mach-E and other Ford vehicles. The technology is now also being added to vehicles that launched before it came in with now, nearly 15,000 2021 F-150 and Mustang Mach-E customers already completed the BlueCruise software updates.

Another 35,000 units of Ford vehicles are in the process of getting the BlueCruise technology. Add this to vehicles that customers bought with BlueCruise equipped at the factory, totaling about 66,500 customers enjoying hands-free highway driving. "We are rapidly increasing the number of digital vehicles on the road with new services that create ‘always-on’ customer relationships with great software experiences," said CEO Jim Farley.

(Also read | Ford Motor struggling with quality problems leading to vehicle recalls)

Ford BlueCruise software update package includes a series of new features and enhancements such as Mustang Mach-E games, EV charging and driving upgrades as well as F-150 productivity features. "Ford Power-Up technology is the gift that keeps giving. Ford BlueCruise software updates are a powerful example of this," Farley added.

BlueCruise caps the first year of Ford Power-Up software updates, demonstrating the transformative capability to improve many computer-controlled vehicle systems to regularly make vehicles better. The automaker is using anonymized data insights customers voluntarily share to make the technology even better by refining visuals, sensing and steering for more natural performance.

Ford BlueCruise customers more than doubled mileage from 4.5 million miles last month to 10.6 million miles at present. This is another example of Ford bringing innovations to the masses. As per recent data, customers are driving hands-free on highways most between Dallas and Houston, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, and Cape Canaveral and Ft Lauderdale in the US.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2022, 17:25 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Ford F-150 Ford Mustang Mach-E
