Ford announces seven new connected EVs in Europe by 2024

Ford has declared it will bring in seven electric vehicles, combining passenger as well commercial EVs, in Europe by 2024.The first electric vehicle will be a five-seater mid-size crossover whose name will be revealed by Ford later this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2022, 05:20 PM
Investment in the new electric passenger vehicles that will be manufactured in Cologne is expected to be $2 billion. (Ford)
Investment in the new electric passenger vehicles that will be manufactured in Cologne is expected to be $2 billion. (Ford)
Investment in the new electric passenger vehicles that will be manufactured in Cologne is expected to be $2 billion. (Ford)
Investment in the new electric passenger vehicles that will be manufactured in Cologne is expected to be $2 billion.

Ford announced on Monday that it is going to bring three new all-electric, fully connected passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024. Ford also shared its aim to sell six million electric vehicles in the region by 2026.

Ford will start the production of an all-new electric passenger vehicle which will be a five-seater mid-sized crossover next year along with a second EV that will be sports crossover and these will be produced in Cologne.

The automaker shared the all-electric medium-sized crossover will be able to cover a distance of 500 km on a single charge and the name of this EV will be revealed later this year.

Also read | Ford foresees 12% sales drop in US this year: Report

One of Ford's top-selling models the Ford Puma will also come in an electric version and will be manufactured in Craiova, Romania, starting in 2024. The company will also introduce an electric version of the Ford Transit Custom one-tonne van and the Ford Tourneo Custom multi-purpose vehicle in 2023 followed by building smaller, next-generation models of Ford Transit Courier van and Tourneo Courier multi-purpose vehicle in 2024.

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said he is happy to see the pace of change in Europe to build better, cleaner and more digital vehicles. “Ford is all-in and moving fast to meet the demand in Europe and around the globe," added Farley. Ford of Europe chair Stuart Rowley said, “ These new Ford electric vehicles signal what is nothing less than the total transformation of our brand in Europe – a new generation of zero-emission vehicles, optimized for a connected world, offering our customers truly outstanding user experiences."

Also read | This six-wheel Ford Bronco looks apocalypse ready

This announcement comes in the wake of the automaker's recent move to create a new global business unit, Ford Model e, that will focus on the design, production and distribution of electric and connected vehicles. The company shared together with Ford Pro, the business that focuses on the commercial vehicle segment, and the Ford Model e, it will define its future in the European continent. Investment in the new electric passenger vehicles that will be manufactured in Cologne is expected to be $2 billion. The investment also includes a new battery assembly facility scheduled to start operations in 2024.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2022, 05:20 PM IST
TAGS: Ford EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

