HT Auto
Home Auto News This Six Wheel Ford Bronco Looks Apocalypse Ready

This six-wheel Ford Bronco looks apocalypse ready

A team from Apocalypse Manufacturing has tuned a Ford Bronco into a six-wheelers with tough looks and offers power up to 400 hp. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2022, 04:30 PM
Ford Bronco 6x6 created by Apocalypse Manufacturing. (Instagram/Apocalypse6x6)
Ford Bronco 6x6 created by Apocalypse Manufacturing. (Instagram/Apocalypse6x6)
Ford Bronco 6x6 created by Apocalypse Manufacturing. (Instagram/Apocalypse6x6)
Ford Bronco 6x6 created by Apocalypse Manufacturing.

A Ford Bronco has been transformed into a six-wheel vehicle that seems to be ready to face the end of the world. Created by Apocalypse Manufacturing which is run by professionals who are experts in building vehicles with six wheels that they claim can survive the end of time.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Good news! One can also buy these catastrophe-proof vehicles.

The team has added a full 3 feet to the Ford Bronco with the intent to offer extra length that will provide space for a fully functional bed and the extra axle beneath it. The makers have also removed the factory top of the vehicle and replaced it with a custom fibreglass unit which is also removable as the original. Under the hood, the vehicle retains the original twin-turbo V6 engine, however, the team incorporated bigger injectors and upgraded the exhaust to allow more boost without compromising the engine. This tuned Ford Bronco will go up for sale on April 9 at Barrett-Jackson in Palm Beach, Florida.

(Also read | Ford to test if its e-truck can light up your home during storms, wildfires)

Calling the tuned model as Dark Horse, this Bronco is capable to churn power up to 400 hp courtesy of the twin-turbocharging V6 engine. The vehicle gets its apocalypse-ready look from its 20-inch SFJ wheels, 37-inch Patagonia tyres, a four-inch lift kit, steel side steps and a steel front bumper covered in Kevlar. The interior of the transformed Bronco sports dark brown leather on both the doors and seats.

(Also read | Ford's future EVs could get hand-free charging technology, patent surfaces)

The makers have not revealed the price of the vehicle yet. “The Dark Horse came out better then we could ever have dreamt, with all the in house upgrades that give it a style all its own while still keeping a huge chunk of its Bronco identity," said Joseph Ghattas, owner of Apocalypse Manufacturing in a report by Carscoops.

 

 

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2022, 04:30 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Bronco Ford
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city