This six-wheel Ford Bronco looks apocalypse ready

A team from Apocalypse Manufacturing has tuned a Ford Bronco into a six-wheelers with tough looks and offers power up to 400 hp.

A Ford Bronco has been transformed into a six-wheel vehicle that seems to be ready to face the end of the world. Created by Apocalypse Manufacturing which is run by professionals who are experts in building vehicles with six wheels that they claim can survive the end of time.

Good news! One can also buy these catastrophe-proof vehicles.

The team has added a full 3 feet to the Ford Bronco with the intent to offer extra length that will provide space for a fully functional bed and the extra axle beneath it. The makers have also removed the factory top of the vehicle and replaced it with a custom fibreglass unit which is also removable as the original. Under the hood, the vehicle retains the original twin-turbo V6 engine, however, the team incorporated bigger injectors and upgraded the exhaust to allow more boost without compromising the engine. This tuned Ford Bronco will go up for sale on April 9 at Barrett-Jackson in Palm Beach, Florida.

Calling the tuned model as Dark Horse, this Bronco is capable to churn power up to 400 hp courtesy of the twin-turbocharging V6 engine. The vehicle gets its apocalypse-ready look from its 20-inch SFJ wheels, 37-inch Patagonia tyres, a four-inch lift kit, steel side steps and a steel front bumper covered in Kevlar. The interior of the transformed Bronco sports dark brown leather on both the doors and seats.

The makers have not revealed the price of the vehicle yet. “The Dark Horse came out better then we could ever have dreamt, with all the in house upgrades that give it a style all its own while still keeping a huge chunk of its Bronco identity," said Joseph Ghattas, owner of Apocalypse Manufacturing in a report by Carscoops.

