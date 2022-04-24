HT Auto
Home Auto News Fiat Wants To Become People's Tesla, Confirms Four New Evs For Europe

Fiat wants to become people's Tesla, confirms four new EVs for Europe

Fiat is gearing up to take on Tesla as the automaker plans affordable electric vehicles.Fiat plans to bring four new electric vehicles to Europe starting next year. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2022, 11:42 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Fiat has some significant plans for the European market as it has planned to introduce four new electric vehicles for the continent. Fiat will first bring in a new supermini electric vehicle next year. Fiat's new EVs will join the company's previous electric model, 500. According to a report by Autocar, under the Stellantis brand, Fiat will receive chunk amount of investments in the next coming years. The designs of the new electric vehicles from the automaker have already been signed off.

It is being suggested that the first EV that will come next year will be available in combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains. It is expected to compete with the likes of Ford Fiesta, Volkswagen Polo and Opel Corsa. Fiat boss Olivier Francois has said in the report that this EV will be Punto size but not called Punto. Fiat discontinued Punto in 2018. It is being said this EV will lead the automaker's transition toward zero-emissions models in 2027.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Stellantis joins hands with company that makes iPhones to build electric cars

Francois also said Fiat is aiming to become people's Tesla by bringing electric vehicles for all. “Clearly, we need the cost of electrification to go down. By 2027, we will be ready, but possibly before. It will depend on cost. I want us to be the first mass-market brand to be electric-only," added Francois in the report. The other three EV models will come in the form of crossovers and one of them will be called Panda. This EV will succeed the original model in a more simplistic design.

Francois mentioned the model Panda in the electric form will be a little rugged, simple, robust. “The Panda wasn’t iconic because of its shape but because of the philosophy and spirit, and that’s what we’re trying to capture with a little reminiscent design, too," added Fiat's head.

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2022, 11:42 AM IST
TAGS: Fiat Tesla Ford Fiesta Volkswagen Polo Electric mobility Electric vehicles Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories start from as low as 80. More details here
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Ola Electric issues recall for 1,441 units of electric two-wheelers
Ola Electric issues recall for 1,441 units of electric two-wheelers
Watch: Red Bull RB18 Formula One car takes 1,283 km road trip from NYC to Miami
Watch: Red Bull RB18 Formula One car takes 1,283 km road trip from NYC to Miami
General Motors, Honda in talks to develop solid-state EV batteries
General Motors, Honda in talks to develop solid-state EV batteries
In pics: Land Rover Defender convertible is a tough off-roader with a soft top
In pics: Land Rover Defender convertible is a tough off-roader with a soft top
Ola Electric fire: Bhavish Aggarwal responds to govt warning for erring EV firms
Ola Electric fire: Bhavish Aggarwal responds to govt warning for erring EV firms

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city