Ferrari's 'Made in Italy' lung respirators to challenge 'faulty' Chinese supply

With several reports in many European countries alleging that the medical equipment being supplied by China to fight Covid-19 pandemic is either faulty or does not meet the standards prescribed by the World Health Orginsation (WHO), major Italian automotive companies have taken it upon themselves to fill the gap without compromising on quality.

One of the most notable entrants in the medical equipment manufacturing process is Ferrari, makers of iconic sports cars which have been raved about for decades. The company has its headquarters in Maranello, just outside of Milan, and is now reportedly planning to make its employees available to a company responsible for manufacturing lung respirators. According to reports, Ferrari employees assisting Siare Engineering is expected to help on two counts - increase the production rate of the key medical equipment as well as ensure quality is not compromised.

Many in the country apparently feel that more and more Italian companies should jump in to either directly or indirectly manufacture medical equipment much needed by a country that has seen over 19,000 deaths due to Covid-19. There is a sense of patriotism involved as well with many backing the quality that is assured with 'Made in Italy' tag. There is also a certain degree of resentment towards Chinese products because of reports that they are of low quality.

It is not just Ferrari that has jumped to assure quality as well as quantity. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is another automotive company that is helping with production of medical supply. According to Reuters, FCA has already begun manufacturing component parts to be used by Siare Engineering for making medical equipment.

Other Italian brands renowned the world over for their respective luxury goods which often come at astronomical prices are also chipping in. Fashion brand Gucci is reportedly already making face masks while Miuccia Prada has also begun making specialised gowns and masks.

The underlining driving point for these companies is, say many, to help in the current crisis. It is also being seen by many as a firm answer against inferior Chinese products that are increasingly being shunned in Italy.