HT Auto
Home Auto News Ferrari Plans Expansion Of Its Italian Factory For Electric Vehicles

Ferrari plans expansion of its Italian factory for electric vehicles

Ferrari will bring its first fully electric vehicle in 2025.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2022, 09:35 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Ferrari is planning to expand its northern Italy factory significantly as part of its electrification goals, sources said. According to a report by Bloomberg, sources familiar with the matter shared that Ferrari has acquired space near its Maranello plant and is already in the process of clearing up the way for setting up a third production line that will focus on hybrid and electric vehicles. Ferrari is also aiming to establish a new battery research and development centre as a part of this expansion plan.

It is expected that Ferrari's CEO Benedetto Vigna is expected to share Ferrari's plans for electric vehicles and business for the next four years by June 16. Earlier this year, when Vigna took over to lead the luxury automaker, it was reported that though Ferrari is sluggish with electrification, the CEO of the brand is going to focus on building up an EV strategy. It has been reported that Ferrari will bring its first fully electric vehicle in 2025.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ferrari F8 Tributo (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari F8 Tributo
3902 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.75 kmpl
₹4.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari 812 (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari 812
6496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹5.2 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
 
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also read | Ferrari Purosangue SUV to be exclusive offering with limited units in markets )

After Vigna started, Ferrari underwent an organisation restructure as multiple executives were brought in from his former employer, STMicroelectronic. Ferrari also partnered with chipmaker Qualcomm Inc to work on more digital car cockpits.

(Also read | Ferrari Roma features seats made from 75-year-old kimono, dons a special blue )

Currently, Ferrari is working to bring its first SUV Purosangue which the brand confirmed will come with a V12 engine. The Ferrari Purosangue SUV will be unveiled in the coming months and the premium auto company plans to produce this model in small batches. Some previous reports have suggested that the upcoming Ferrari SUV could be offered only to existing Ferrari owners. When introduced, Ferrari Purosangue SUV will rival the likes of the Lamborghini Urus SUV which recently touched a production milestone of 20,000 units globally.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2022, 09:28 AM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Purosangue SUV Ferrari Purosangue Ferrari Lamborghini Urus
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

How regenerative braking work in electric vehicles: Explained
How regenerative braking work in electric vehicles: Explained
Meet Lightyear 0: The world’s first production-ready solar car
Meet Lightyear 0: The world’s first production-ready solar car
Bengaluru-based EV startup registers 78,000 pre-orders for dealership dispatch
Bengaluru-based EV startup registers 78,000 pre-orders for dealership dispatch
Ferrari plans expansion of its Italian factory for electric vehicles
Ferrari plans expansion of its Italian factory for electric vehicles
BMW Motorrad R18 Magnifica Chopper is a radical-looking hand-built mean machine
BMW Motorrad R18 Magnifica Chopper is a radical-looking hand-built mean machine

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city