HT Auto
Home Auto News F1: George Russell Ends Winless Streak For Mercedes, Wins Maiden Race In Brazil

F1: George Russell ends winless streak for Mercedes, wins maiden race in Brazil

For the first time in the ongoing Formula 1 season, Mercedes secured top two podium finishes with Lewis Hamilton at second despite a collision with this year's champion Max Verstappen.
By: Reuters
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2022, 07:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes driver George Russell celebrates his victory in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo on Sunday. (AP)
Mercedes driver George Russell celebrates his victory in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo on Sunday. (AP)
Mercedes driver George Russell celebrates his victory in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo on Sunday. (AP)
Mercedes driver George Russell celebrates his victory in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo on Sunday.

A teary George Russell celebrated the first Formula One Grand Prix victory of his career in Brazil on Sunday in a one-two finish with Mercedes team mate and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Russell also set the fastest lap at Interlagos and his triumph, after winning a Saturday sprint to set the starting grid, was a first of the season for Mercedes after nine successive wins by newly-crowned champions Red Bull.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹58.6 - 64.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

"This is just the beginning," Russell shouted over the team radio after being told he was a Formula One winner, the 113th in the history of the sport.

"I knew we could do this. I might need some tissues -- I'm crying."

Hamilton, winner of a record 103 races and three in Brazil, congratulated his team mate.

"He did an amazing qualifying yesterday, so he truly deserves it... this is an incredible result," said the 37-year-old after the first British one-two finish since 2010 when he was at McLaren and beat team mate Jenson Button in Canada.

The race was also the first time since the championship started in 1950 that 'God Save the King' was played as the British national anthem for an F1 podium ceremony.

The lively penultimate round of the season saw two safety car periods, with honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcoming an early collision with Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen to race back in front of a cheering crowd.

Mercedes are now only 19 points behind second-placed Ferrari, who had Carlos Sainz third and Charles Leclerc fourth.

Ferrari decided not to impose team orders despite Leclerc's battle with Red Bull's Sergio Perez for second in the championship.

Verstappen, who has already won a second title, helped Leclerc by refusing to give back sixth place to Perez -- who had let him through -- despite the team asking him to do so if he could not pass Alpine's Fernando Alonso for fifth.

COLLISIONS

Russell led away cleanly from the start, with Hamilton slotting in behind, but the safety car was deployed when McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Haas's Kevin Magnussen collided on the opening lap.

Magnussen, who took his first pole position in Friday qualifying and scored a point in the Saturday sprint, was hit from behind by the McLaren and smashed back into it after spinning around. Both retired on the spot.

Verstappen and Hamilton then made contact at the re-start on lap seven as they fought for second place, with the pair dropping to eighth and ninth respectively.

Race stewards decided the Red Bull driver was the offending party and handed him a five-second penalty.

"Where did they expect me to go?" exclaimed Verstappen. "He just closed the door on me."

McLaren's Lando Norris also collected a five-second penalty for sending Leclerc spinning into the tyre wall, without serious damage.

Hamilton was third by lap 18 and led on lap 25 when Russell pitted, staying there until the end of 29 when he switched from soft to medium tyres and returned in fourth.

Verstappen was 15th at the half distance after two pitstops in which he had a new front wing, served his penalty and suffered a further delay with a slow rear tyre change.

There was late drama when the virtual safety car was deployed on lap 53 after Norris stopped on track, and it then became a full safety car.

"So what are we doing?," Russell asked over the radio as the field bunched up again with Hamilton close behind. "Are we racing or are we securing the one-two?"

"You are racing, just be respectful," came the reply from the pit wall.

Russell managed the re-start well and pulled away to take a chequered flag waved by Brazil's retired double world champion Emerson Fittipaldi.

Esteban Ocon was eighth for Alpine, who consolidated fourth place overall in the constructors' championship and are now 19 points clear of McLaren thanks also to Alonso's storming drive from 17th on the grid.

"If yesterday was a low point in our season, today is certainly up there as a high," said team boss Otmar Szafnauer, whose drivers collided in the sprint.

Valtteri Bottas was ninth for Alfa Romeo and Canadian Lance Stroll 10th for Aston Martin.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2022, 07:54 AM IST
TAGS: Formula 1 Brazil Grand Prix George Russell Mercedes
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Looking for CNG cars? These 5 new models may soon be launched
Looking for CNG cars? These 5 new models may soon be launched
Would you buy BYD Atto 3 EV for ₹34 lakh?
Would you buy BYD Atto 3 EV for 34 lakh?
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
Chinese car giant launches new EV in India, more expensive than Fortuner
Chinese car giant launches new EV in India, more expensive than Fortuner
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city