Eye on India? Tesla may make 'cheap' $25,000 EV without steering wheel in 2023

Though Tesla has postponed some of its vital launches such as Cybertruck and Roadster until next year or 2023, a recent direction from Tesla chief Elon Musk might get many Tesla enthusiasts excited. Musk has informed that Tesla is aiming to introduce its previously announced $25,000 electric car in 2023, said as per a report in Electrek.

He also hinted at a possibility that this EV might not feature a steering wheel.

The announcement of making an electric car worth $25,000 by Tesla was made last year at Tesla Battery Day by Musk. The CEO declared that Tesla will be manufacturing this electric vehicle and will make it fully autonomous. Musk had also shared the company will achieve this cost through Tesla's efforts in the production of the new battery cell that will reduce the cost of batteries by over 50 percent.

Although there has been no official announcement regarding the name of this affordable EV, many expect it to be called Tesla Model 2. This car is being linked by many to the new electric hatchback that Tesla has been planning to manufacture at its Shanghai Gigafactory. Tesla also plans to export the EV worldwide. Going by the price point, this EV is surely going to attract numerous customers once launched, considering Tesla's other products that seem to have been stuck in the pipeline. Experts believe that at this price point, the EV could also make a mark in developing countries, like India, where Tesla is looking at having a footprint.

Production and supply-related challenges, however, are a different ball game.

The latest reports have informed that Tesla has pushed the production of all the three variants of Tesla Cybertruck to 2022. It had been unveiled in 2019.

Musk also recently took to Twitter to announce that the EV maker will bring the Tesla Roadster, again one of the highly-anticipated products, in 2023. Tesla Roadster was supposed to go for production in 2020. Unable to adhere to the deadline, Tesla pushed it to 2021, followed by postponing it to 2022.