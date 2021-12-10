Ducati bikes to become costlier in India from January

Ducati on Friday announced that it will be hiking the price of its entire product portfolio in the Indian market. The new prices will come into effect starting from January 1st, 2022.

The company added that the new prices will come into effect throughout the models and variants in India and will be applicable on all the bikes sold via its 9 official dealerships across India.

The premium motorcycle maker from Italy blamed an increment in the material, production, and logistics costs, which forced it to raise the prices of its models in India.

Meanwhile, only recently Ducati has announced the launch of the new flagship superbike Panigale V4 SP for India. The company has also unveiled DesertX to fans around the world on Thursday. (Read more about it here)

Moreover, Ducati has also launched the new Hypermotard 950 and the limited-edition Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse in India last month, bringing the entire motorcycle range to India.

“The plans to introduce MY22 models are underway, along with many Ducati Riding Experience activities that will go live for Ducati customers and prospects alike, and Ducati stays committed to launching all-new MY22 models, starting from January 2022," the company informed in a press note sent recently.