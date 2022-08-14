Driving a smart car? Your car might be keeping a tab on you

Hyperscreen by Mercedes-Benz is one such example where the infotainment system keeps track of the usage of apps but also calls a user receives.

Cars are becoming increasingly advanced with the latest technological features making them smarter than ever. With all the pros that these advancements bring in, the cons are not far behind. These technological signs of progress are offering numerous companies monetisation opportunities and among these multiple ways, one is data collection. Does that mean that the car one is driving is spying on the user?

Today cars come with infotainment systems featuring the latest software and internet. With the continuous connection to the internet, GPS and voice recognition, one can't be too wrong to say that organisations can keep track users and also hear what is being said inside the car.

According to a report by Carscoops, insurance companies have been offering potential discounts to those who are ready to drive their cars with a special data reader plugged into their car's onboard diagnostic system. Through this, the company is able to record the information and if they observe the user to be a safe driver, they go ahead to provide a discount on the premium of the insurance.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Xiaomi launches in-house autonomous driving technology )

Many luxury automakers like Porsche, Bentley and Mercedes are developing software that will let the driver interact with the infotainment screen through voice and also customise the screen and apps accordingly. Mercedes-Benz's Hyperscreen is one such example where the infotainment system keeps track of the usage of apps but also calls a user receives. For example, if one gets a call from specific individual multiple times, the screen will send the user a reminder next time even before the call is made. The screen also keeps track of who is driving the car through fingerprints.

(Also read | Tesla in trouble, may have falsely advertised Autopilot )

With all the electrification in the auto industry and the progress in the autonomous driving technology segment, technological advancement in automobiles is indispensable and with advantages, a few disadvantages also follow that seem to rub off the edge of surveillance.

First Published Date: