HT Auto
Home Auto News Driving A Smart Car? Your Car Might Be Keeping A Tab On You

Driving a smart car? Your car might be keeping a tab on you

Hyperscreen by Mercedes-Benz is one such example where the infotainment system keeps track of the usage of apps but also calls a user receives.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2022, 15:14 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Cars are becoming increasingly advanced with the latest technological features making them smarter than ever. With all the pros that these advancements bring in, the cons are not far behind. These technological signs of progress are offering numerous companies monetisation opportunities and among these multiple ways, one is data collection. Does that mean that the car one is driving is spying on the user? 

Today cars come with infotainment systems featuring the latest software and internet. With the continuous connection to the internet, GPS and voice recognition, one can't be too wrong to say that organisations can keep track users and also hear what is being said inside the car.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9 - 43.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.69 kmpl
₹4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi New Q3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New Q3
1397 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹40 - 50 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.34 kmpl
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mini Clubman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Clubman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹41.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

According to a report by Carscoops, insurance companies have been offering potential discounts to those who are ready to drive their cars with a special data reader plugged into their car's onboard diagnostic system. Through this, the company is able to record the information and if they observe the user to be a safe driver, they go ahead to provide a discount on the premium of the insurance. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Xiaomi launches in-house autonomous driving technology )    

Many luxury automakers like Porsche, Bentley and Mercedes are developing software that will let the driver interact with the infotainment screen through voice and also customise the screen and apps accordingly. Mercedes-Benz's Hyperscreen is one such example where the infotainment system keeps track of the usage of apps but also calls a user receives. For example, if one gets a call from specific individual multiple times, the screen will send the user a reminder next time even before the call is made. The screen also keeps track of who is driving the car through fingerprints. 

(Also read | Tesla in trouble, may have falsely advertised Autopilot )

With all the electrification in the auto industry and the progress in the autonomous driving technology segment, technological advancement in automobiles is indispensable and with advantages, a few disadvantages also follow that seem to rub off the edge of surveillance.  

 

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2022, 15:14 PM IST
TAGS: Autonomous driving technology
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Driving a smart car? Your car might be keeping a tab on you
Driving a smart car? Your car might be keeping a tab on you
Audi, Porsche, Kia say US EV buyers will lose tax credit under legislation
Audi, Porsche, Kia say US EV buyers will lose tax credit under legislation
Nearly 1.7 million Ford, Lincoln vehicles under scanner for possible brake issue
Nearly 1.7 million Ford, Lincoln vehicles under scanner for possible brake issue
Honda CB300F review: Worth the price?
Honda CB300F review: Worth the price?
National highway construction slows down to 20.43 km per day during April-July
National highway construction slows down to 20.43 km per day during April-July

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city