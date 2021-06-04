Demand for pre-owned Tesla vehicles on the rise in the US: Report

Despite recent controversies, the demand Tesla vehicles may not have dented and in the US, pre-owned Tesla vehicles may well be faring stronger than ever before. A report in the country reveals that Tesla is the brand of choice for most when it comes to pre-owned battery-powered vehicles.

According to a report by Recurrent, a data firm that tracks used electric car sales in the US, Tesla cars are dominating the market of used EVs. The firm analysed the number of vehicle sales that have been reported in the past 90 days for different electric vehicles, compared to their number in inventory.