HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Urges Haryana To Check Old Vehicles Entering Capital; Help Curb Pollution

Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

The air quality and pollution situation in the national capital has attracted the attention of Supreme Court and CAQM.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2022, 10:10 AM
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only (Yogendra Kumar )
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only (Yogendra Kumar )
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only (Yogendra Kumar )
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only

The Delhi government has urged the Haryana government to check old vehicles entering the national capital and allow only those with BS 6 compliant engines to enter. With this, the city aims to curb vehicular pollution, which as per the officials, is contributed in part by vehicles coming from Haryana. The national capital has been making efforts to curb air pollution which leads to a deterioration of air quality in the city.

The air quality and pollution situation in the national capital has attracted the attention of Supreme Court and CAQM (Commission of Air Quality Management in Delhi and NCR), as per a letter written by O P Mishra, special commissioner, Transport on June 15. The institutions have directed the national capital to effectively regulate the air quality and vehicular pollution in the city.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Delhi to impose hefty fine on unregistered vehicles running on city roads)

The letter was addressed to Navdeep Singh Virk, principal secretary, Transport, Haryana. It also mentioned that as per the National Green Tribunal orders diesel vehicles above 10 years of age should not be allowed to ply in the NCR region. “It is important to mention that the public transport in Delhi has been switched completely to CNG, while buses plying from other states to NCT of Delhi continue to use diesel," the letter stated.  

The letter urged all stakeholders including the neighbouring states to contribute to the cause in order to achieve tangible result. "Therefore, I seek your support to deal with the problem of vehicular pollution deploying only BS 6 complaint buses destined to Delhi w.e.f 01 10.2022," the letter read.

The Supreme Court order dated October 14, 2018, had directed that no motor vehicle conforming to the BS 4 emission standard shall be sold or registered in the country from April 1, 2020. Only vehicles compliant with the BS 6 emissions norms will be allowed to be sold in the country.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2022, 10:08 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi air pollution traffic carbon emissions
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk.
Elon Musk faces a new lawsuit from Tesla investor over workplace discrimination
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast set to begin production in US in July 2024
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast set to begin production in US in July 2024
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to offer 360-degree camera
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to offer 360-degree camera
Volkswagen Virtus makes national record for single-day deliveries
Volkswagen Virtus makes national record for single-day deliveries
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
Skoda Octavia hits big milestone of one lakh units delivered in India
Skoda Octavia hits big milestone of one lakh units delivered in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city