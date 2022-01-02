Delhi transport department grants one-year extension to rapid transit vehicles

The Delhi transport department has granted a one-year extension to rapid transit vehicles (RTVs) in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. The RTVs serve as a significant part of last mile connectivity in the city. This extension will be valid from January 1 to December 31 this year, a circular from the transport department stated.

The move comes after owners and unions of mini RTV stage carriage buses in the last few months made various appeals to the transport department to increase the validity of permits from 10 years to 15 years, saying that these vehicles did not move during the lockdown.

(Also read | Delhi government deregisters over one lakh 10-year-old diesel vehicles)

The transport department said that the request of the mini RTV stage carriage bus owners has been considered after taking all factors into consideration, especially the lockdowns imposed due to the pandemic. "The Secretary-Cum-Commissioner, Transport, is pleased to grant approval for one time extension of permit for mini RTV stage carriage buses for one year only," the circular stated.

This extension will, however, be subject to the condition that the total validity of the permit will not stretch beyond 11 years and that the vehicle must have valid certificate of fitness (COF) to ply on the road. Another condition is that the vehicle must fulfill all the conditions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

(Also read | Delhi govt to ask ride-hailing, food delivery firms to completely switch to EVs)

The circular by the department also mentioned that the extension of permit is "without prejudice to any claim what so ever for future purposes or any claim towards the permit which has already completed 11 years". It added, “The said exemption has been granted purely keeping in view the natural calamity faced due to COVID-19 as an administrative policy decision."

Around 1,000 RTV mini buses in Delhi provide last mile connectivity option to commuters between Metro stations and residential colonies.

(with inputs from PTI)