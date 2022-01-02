Delhi government deregisters over one lakh 10-year-old diesel vehicles

The Delhi government has deregistered over one lakh 10-year-old diesel vehicles, directing the owners to either retrofitting these vehicles with electric kits or to sell those to other states after acquiring a no objection certificate, officials told PTI. A senior officer from the Delhi transport department conveyed that petrol vehicles which are older than 15 years will also be deregistered in the coming days.

The senior officer shared that the number of such petrol vehicles is estimated to be around 43 lakh that including 32 lakh two-wheelers and 11 lakh cars. The transport department has also sent out a warning that if any deregistered diesel vehicle or petrol vehicle is found plying on roads, it will be impounded and sent for scrapping.

The officer said that in compliance of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) direction, the Delhi government has deregistered 1,01,247 diesel vehicles that completed 10 years on January 1, 2022. “Owners of such vehicles can apply online for NOC if they want re-registration in other states," added the officer. The deregistered diesel vehicles comprise around 87,000 cars, and the rest include goods carriers, buses and tractors.

The transport department has also empanelled eight electric kit manufacturers for retrofitting old petrol and diesel vehicles, including two and three-wheelers, that cannot ply on the roads due to the NGT directions. The department is also in talks with other manufacturers of electric kits and more of these will be enrolled in the coming days, the officials said.

Automobile experts have informed that retrofitting of old diesel and petrol cars will cost owners around ₹3 to 5 lakh depending on battery capacity and range they opt for. Retrofitting two and three-wheelers will cost lesser depending on the type of battery and manufacturers, the experts conveyed.

The transport department also issued a circular on December 29 that stated that all departments, public sector units and autonomous bodies of the central government and the Delhi government have been advised to scrap or retrofit deregistered vehicles owned by them. In another order, the department has relaxed the Aadhaar Card authentication for getting NOC to transfer deregistered vehicles, in case of foreign nationals like those working in embassies and high commissions and MNC workers, and Indian citizens living abroad.

