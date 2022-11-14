HT Auto
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of India International Trade Fair

The Delhi Police's traffic advisory further mentioned that parking will not be allowed on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2022, 10:54 AM
A view of a traffic jam on Mathura Road near Ashram Chowk, in New Delhi, India, (Photo used for representational purpose only) on Friday, September 30, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
A view of a traffic jam on Mathura Road near Ashram Chowk, in New Delhi, India, (Photo used for representational purpose only) on Friday, September 30, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Traffic Police department has issued a traffic advisory for commuters in view of the India International Trade Fair, which begins today, November 14. The tweet mentions the roads where congestion is expected like Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Qila Road. The fair's entry will be restricted to business visitors from November 14 to 18 and it will be opened to the general public from November 19 to 27.

The traffic police, on its official Twitter handle, also mentioned that there will be no entry of visitors from Gate No. 5-A and 5-B. "Entry from Gate No. 01, 04, 10, 11 and Craft Museum Gate. Entry for media persons from Gate No. 4 and 10. Entry for ITPO officials from Gate No. 4 and 10. No entry for Trade Fair after 6 pm," it wrote.

Also Read : Delhi cracks down on old diesel cars, over 5,800 challans issued

The traffic advisory further mentioned that parking will not be allowed on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg. Any vehicle found parked on these roads will be towed, and then be parked in National Stadium parking.

Commuters have also been suggested to avoid Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road-Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing.

The advisory also instructed people to use foot-over bridge on Mathura Road. It added that parking will be made available at the Bhairon Mandir parking on Bhairon Road, Delhi Zoo, and Bhagwan Dass Road on Saturday and Sunday, adding that shuttle services will be available from the Bhairon Mandir parking to gate number 1 of Pragati Maidan.

People have also been advised to report any suspicious object or person during the Trade Fair immediately to the police department.

