HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Cracks Down On Old Diesel Cars, Over 5,800 Challans Issued

Delhi cracks down on old diesel cars, over 5,800 challans issued

BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned from Delhi roads in view of rising pollution levels.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Nov 2022, 11:41 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
An anti-smog gun being used to curb air pollution and dust near the under-construction RRTS Station at Anand Vihar on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
An anti-smog gun being used to curb air pollution and dust near the under-construction RRTS Station at Anand Vihar on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
An anti-smog gun being used to curb air pollution and dust near the under-construction RRTS Station at Anand Vihar on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
An anti-smog gun being used to curb air pollution and dust near the under-construction RRTS Station at Anand Vihar on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, in New Delhi on Friday.

Delhi has come down heavily on those violating the restrictions placed on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles in the city, and has issued more than 5,800 challans to people still driving such vehicles. There has been a strict curb on movement of such vehicles till November 13 as part of larger efforts to fight the toxic air quality here.

Delhi Police has issued 5,882 challans for violations till the early morning hours of Friday. "As part of restrictions on BS III Petrol and BS IV Diesel vehicles till 13th November to fight pollution, 5882 Vehicles were stopped/challaned for violations till 6 AM on 11.11.2022. Emergency vehicles are exempted," a tweet from the department read.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The curbs on such vehicles have been imposed as part of Stage III of Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP. ""BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan," Environment Minister Gopal Rai had previously informed.

The fine itself could be as high as up to 20,000. And while there was some confusion earlier this week about if the restriction has been relaxed, it hasn't been and will remain in place till Sunday. “The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM orders GRAP-III and above restrictions," the Transport Department had outlined.

It is important to note here that the restriction on BS III Petrol and BS IV Diesel vehicles' movement is irrespective of the age of such vehicles and that the ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years in Delhi remains as is. There is also a ban on petrol vehicles older than 15 years unless a fitness certificate is obtained from authorized centers.

First Published Date: 12 Nov 2022, 11:41 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi pollution Delhi AQI Delhi Police
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed

Trending this Week

Tata_EVs_1667810479759
It is 50,000 EVs for Tata Motors!
Tata-Nexon
These 10 SUVs sold like hot cakes last month
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Toyota reveals why Urban Cruiser was made extinct
Toyota reveals why Urban Cruiser was made extinct
Price of EVs may be similar to vehicles with combustion engines: Volvo CEO
Price of EVs may be similar to vehicles with combustion engines: Volvo CEO
Made-in-China Tesla EVs for US? Elon Musk has a one-word response
Made-in-China Tesla EVs for US? Elon Musk has a one-word response
This is Volkswagen's first fully electric sedan
This is Volkswagen's first fully electric sedan
In pics: Honda XL750 Transalp is the latest adventure tourer from the brand
In pics: Honda XL750 Transalp is the latest adventure tourer from the brand

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city