Delhi cracks down on old diesel cars, over 5,800 challans issued

Delhi has come down heavily on those violating the restrictions placed on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles in the city, and has issued more than 5,800 challans to people still driving such vehicles. There has been a strict curb on movement of such vehicles till November 13 as part of larger efforts to fight the toxic air quality here.

Delhi Police has issued 5,882 challans for violations till the early morning hours of Friday. "As part of restrictions on BS III Petrol and BS IV Diesel vehicles till 13th November to fight pollution, 5882 Vehicles were stopped/challaned for violations till 6 AM on 11.11.2022. Emergency vehicles are exempted," a tweet from the department read.

The curbs on such vehicles have been imposed as part of Stage III of Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP. ""BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan," Environment Minister Gopal Rai had previously informed.

The fine itself could be as high as up to ₹20,000. And while there was some confusion earlier this week about if the restriction has been relaxed, it hasn't been and will remain in place till Sunday. “The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM orders GRAP-III and above restrictions," the Transport Department had outlined.

It is important to note here that the restriction on BS III Petrol and BS IV Diesel vehicles' movement is irrespective of the age of such vehicles and that the ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years in Delhi remains as is. There is also a ban on petrol vehicles older than 15 years unless a fitness certificate is obtained from authorized centers.

First Published Date: