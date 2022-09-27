HT Auto
Home Auto News Cyrus Mistry Death: International Road Federation Finds Faults At Accident Site

Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site

The stretch on which the Mercedes GLC in which Cyrus Mistry was traveling in with three others is infamous for several reasons.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2022, 16:12 PM
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died. (ANI)
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died. (ANI)
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died. (ANI)
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.

The International Road Federation (IRF) audit report on the stretch on which a car that Cyrus Mistry was traveling in met with an unfortunate accident has highlighted glaring safety violations. Former Tata Sons Chairman Mistry and one other person lost their lives when the Mercedes GLC SUV they were traveling in crashed against a barrier that reportedly protruded onto the road that is part of the highway between Mandor in Maharashtra and Achhad in Gujarat.

IRF is a Geneva based global road safety body and this particular audit was conducted by a team of its India chapter. In a press statement, IRF highlighted that the 70-km stretch on NH 48 lacks proper maintenance, does not have adequate signage to guide drivers and there were over two dozen median openings. Additionally, key road markings and signage were also found to be missing. "The audit was carried out barely a week after the fatal crash at Palghar that shook the country. IRF said the audit was conducted after consent from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The report has been submitted to MoRTH and NHAI for action," said Mr K K Kapila, President, Emeritus, IRF.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹58.6 - 64.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.75 kmpl
₹68 - 69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.47 kmpl
₹58.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Mercedes-Benz issues statement on accident probe)

The audit further found that there are many major and minor structures located on this stretch, including flyovers, vehicular under passes, pedestrian under passes, major and bridges, and culverts. “The 70-km long section of NH-48 is a six lane highway with divided carriageway, with the exception of the Surya River bridge on left hand side (LHS) where Mistry’s car met with the accident. At this location, there is a two-lane carriageway on the bridge (on LHS carriageway), and there is a separate carriageway through an existing narrow bridge, which is accessed on the old alignment which is provided through an “unassuming divergence" from the running three-lane LHS carriageway a short distance of 75-100 meters before the bridge on the LHS carriageway of the new alignment," said MR Satish Parakh, President, IRF-India chapter.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The report also makes several recommendations to ensure unfortunate - and tragic - accidents are not repeated. These include installation of multiple warning signs at various points before the start of the bridge. It has also recommended providing new jersey-type concrete barriers and that all medians should be closed immediately.

The tragic death of Mistry and one other person has renewed the focus on road safety rules and regulations in the country while also putting the spotlight on the need for better infrastructure. Initial investigations have revealed that Mistry - seated in the back of the GLC - was not wearing a seatbelt. This is a widespread phenomena among car occupants in the country. Lack of awareness and ineffective enforcement are two primary reasons for this although police officials in many states have now begin dedicated drives to check on this. There is also a growing call to ensure relevant authorities are made accountable for poorly maintained roads or highway stretches with potentially risky stretches without appropriate warning signs. Car manufacturers too have been urged to up the safety standards in their respective offerings with a law to make six airbags mandatory in all cars and variants set to come into effect.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2022, 16:06 PM IST
TAGS: Cyrus Mistry Mercedes GLC GLC
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
Price holds key for Maruti Grand Vitara, rival to Creta, Seltos, HyRyder
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Volvo EX90, electric equivalent of XC90 flagship SUV, could be safest EV ever
Volvo EX90, electric equivalent of XC90 flagship SUV, could be safest EV ever
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
With eye on an electric future, Citroen unveils new logo and motto
With eye on an electric future, Citroen unveils new logo and motto
KTM RC 390 GP Edition and RC 200 GP Edition launched in India
KTM RC 390 GP Edition and RC 200 GP Edition launched in India
In pics: Audi E-Tron facelift promises substantial performance upgrade
In pics: Audi E-Tron facelift promises substantial performance upgrade

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city