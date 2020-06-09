CredR enters on-demand doorstep bike servicing segment in four cities

Used two-wheeler sales platform CredR has decided to enter the on-demand doorstep bike service segment. The company has announced its new initiative 'CredR Care', through which customers can book a service package from anywhere.

The new service has been launched in four cities, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Jaipur and Pune.

According to a statement released by the company, the service of the vehicle will be carried out by trained auto experts following all social distancing norms and sanitisation protocols.

Sasidhar Nandigam, CredR's Chief Strategy Officer, said, "From being a full-stack used two-wheeler brand, the move into two-wheeler servicing was a natural progression for us. Our expertise in the domain of bike refurbishment and maintenance makes us fully equipped to make this move."

He also said that doorstep servicing will also see an upswing with bike ownership on the rise due to social distancing. the statement a also said that the two-wheeler industry still lags behind when it comes to organised, online bike maintenance services despite a good growth.

Bike owners still prefer using roadside garages to get their vehicles serviced – spending ₹200-400 in one go, and exposing themselves to contamination, especially in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the release added.