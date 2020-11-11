Classic Legends exports first batch of Jawa bikes to Europe and Nepal

Jawa Motorcycles on Wednesday announced that it has started shipping out motorcycles to the international markets. The first batch of the Jawa bikes has already been exported to Europe and Nepal.

In a press note sent on Wednesday, the company said "The demand for Jawa has not been restricted to Indian shores alone. Expanding its reach, Classic Legends has also started exports with a batch of Jawa motorcycles being shipped to Europe and, closer home, to Nepal."

Moreover, Classic Legends (owner of Jawa Motorcycles) also made an announcement regarding the achievement of sales milestone of 50,000 units in the country within 12 months. It said that this milestone holds a very special place as it has been attained in an effective 12 months of full operations despite major restrictions during the lockdown period with nearly zero inventories due to the waiting period the brand commands.

“Crossing the milestone of 50,000 motorcycles in a span of an effective 12 months of full operations is of utmost significance for us. Considering the very healthy demand that we are seeing and the fact that the current 50k took longer time due to Covid related production challenges, I am confident that the next 50k will come in far lesser time." said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends.

The company currently retails a total of three bikes including the Jawa, Jawa forty two and Perak. The bike maker has also announced recently that it has delivered 2,000 units of its Perak premium cruiser during the few festive days of October 2020.



