HT Auto
Home Auto News China Automakers Face Production Suspensions In May, Warns Xpeng Ceo

China automakers face production suspensions in May, warns XPeng CEO

Sales in the world's biggest auto market, China, declined in March due to the effects of Covid curbs.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 10:15 AM
File photo of XPeng's electric vehicle (EV) P7  (REUTERS)
File photo of XPeng's electric vehicle (EV) P7  (REUTERS)
File photo of XPeng's electric vehicle (EV) P7  (REUTERS)
File photo of XPeng's electric vehicle (EV) P7 

Automakers in China may have to suspend vehicle production in May if suppliers in Shanghai and surrounding areas are not able to resume work, CEO of Chinese electric-car maker Xpeng, He Xiaopeng, has warned. Due to growing lockdowns in China, highways are clogged and factories are being shut, causing disruptions that are rippling through global supply chains for goods including electric vehicles.

Xiaopeng added that some Chinese authorities are trying to resolve the situation, adding that he hoped that more government departments can provide support on this. His concerns and comments were echoed by Huawei's Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu, who also warned of huge economic costs if factories in Shanghai couldn't resume production.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | XPeng unveils plans to go beyond cars with AI, flying car, robot)

Sales in the world's biggest auto market, China, declined in March due to the effects of Covid curbs. Tesla was among the automakers feeling the pain of the disruptions as it had to shutter its plants for production. The EV maker suspended production at its Shanghai plant since March 28, leading to an output loss of more than 40,000 units. Tesla's Shanghai manufacturing hub makes 10,000 Model Ys and 6,000 Model 3s per week.

Not just Tesla, other automakers such as Nio also suspended production at its Hefei factory in China, even though there were no local-level curbs, but suppliers from other areas had stopped work.

However, now Chinese carmakers with production facilities in the country's northeastern provinces are resuming production as those places are emerging from lockdowns.

State-owned Chinese automaker FAW Group has already resumed some production at its Hongqi plant in Jilin while BMW said all of its plants in the city of Shenyang has restarted operations too.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 10:15 AM IST
TAGS: XPeng Tesla electric vehicles electric mobility coronavirus
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki is India's top passenger car exporter, followed by Hyundai and Kia
Maruti Suzuki is India's top passenger car exporter, followed by Hyundai and Kia
World's highest tunnel connecting Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh to be built by BRO
World's highest tunnel connecting Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh to be built by BRO
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022: Paddle-shifters and four other key highlights
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022: Paddle-shifters and four other key highlights
China automakers face production suspensions in May, warns XPeng CEO
China automakers face production suspensions in May, warns XPeng CEO
Why CNG has seen unprecedented hike in India in last six weeks
Why CNG has seen unprecedented hike in India in last six weeks

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city